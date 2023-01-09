Israel has made a name for itself as the most gay-friendly country in the Middle East - but the new government has members of the community worrying

Israel’s new Knesset (parliament) Speaker is the openly gay Amir Ohana. But despite the high-profile appointment, the country’s gay community is not celebrating.

The country’s new right-wing religious government is considered the most hardline in Israeli history. Some ministers have already come out with anti-LGBTQ statements, and as Ohana delivered his first address to parliament, several religious parliament members would not look at him, but averted their gaze.

Despite the murmurings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured that gay rights will not be harmed by his government. But not everyone is appeased.

“The government tried to pass off the appointment of Amir Ohana as Knesset Speaker as a great shattering of the glass ceiling and this great gift to the LGBTQ community,” Blake Flayton, a weekly columnist for The Jewish Journal, told i24NEWS.

“It doesn't really hold any water or any real significance when he’s been joined by voices like Avi Maoz, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, who are quite clear for their contempt of the LGBT community.” Flayton also thinks Ohana himself “hasn't really done enough to go out of his way to condemn these voices.”

Israel has made a name for itself as the most gay-friendly country in the Middle East. The liberal bubble of Tel Aviv is a Mecca for the LGBTQ community and its famous Pride Parade draws tens of thousands of revelers from around the world every year.

Netanyahu’s coalition agreements with the Religious Zionism party includes a potential amendment to Israel’s discrimination law, meaning businesses could refuse to serve certain customers, such as members of the LGBTQ community on the basis of their religious conscience. Meanwhile, the openly anti-LGBTQ Noam Party is pushing for the return of gay conversion therapy.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Marchers taking part in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem.

But some within the LGBTQ community dismiss this homophobic rhetoric within Israel’s current political sphere as just a drop in the ocean. “There is one person in the government that thinks differently than us, it doesn’t mean that the other 62, 63 are going to change what we built for the last decade,” said Sheleg Ben Shitreet, a cultural editor and member of Netanyahu’s Ruling Likud party.

“I remember myself being 14 years old and the gay community - which (this) was 26 years ago - it was an issue to go out of the closet. And now children can feel free to do it. Free to be a boy, a girl or anything they decide.”

LGBTQ activist Yitav Jacob Perez also thinks that what’s taking place is “totally unnecessary hysteria.” He says he personally feels comfortable, adding, “The LGBTQ community gets wide sympathy from the general public. We will continue to be here, our rights will not be harmed. We will continue to march in the pride parade. “

Sheleg and others like her argue that the country’s political stability and security goes above the incoming government’s views of gay people. “I can be gay, and I can think about the Torah, the Iran problem and all the other diplomatic problems we have, before I think about the next parade,” she says.

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish political parties are not the only factions within Israel’s political playing field to hold strong anti-gay views. On the opposing side of the political divide, the Islamist Arab Ra’am party - a key member of the previous government led by Naftali Bennett that drew global praise for its diversity - is also openly homophobic. Party head Mansour Abbas vowed to oppose any measures to advance LGBTQ rights.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Naftali Bennett and Raam party leader Mansour Abbas at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

“There's a sort of hypocrisy. back then, when the Ra’am party referred to the gay community as an abomination, no one got up and went out to the streets to protest and fight about it. What happened now? It’s very easy to attack a right-wing government. This is the mistake,” Yiutav Jacob Perez pointed out.

“Amir Ohana is the speaker of the Knesset. The role is a status symbol in Israel. We could advance lots of good moves for LGBTQ rights and not settle for some protest that was unfortunately unnecessary,” he added. It remains to be seen whether or not the current homophobic political discourse is turned into actual policy that will affect LGBTQ individuals and their families.

“You know, it’s like Harvey Milk said in the 1970s, “the way to get people to stop being homophobic is to get everyone to know one gay person,’” says Flayton. “Everyone needs to come out. So that people that are prejudiced realize that they have someone in their lives and they care about them. I hope that Amir Ohana can serve that for people that aren’t there yet.”