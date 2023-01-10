Israelis divided on Ben-Gvir's order to ban Palestinian flags in public areas

'It’s ridiculous to the extreme. Everyone can fly the flag they want'

Israelis are divided on the issue of Israel's Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordering police to remove Palestinian flags flying in public areas in Israel.

i24NEWS asked people on the streets of Tel Aviv what their opinion is on the measure, which was met with criticism from the Palestinian Authority and some left-wing Israeli politicians.

“In my opinion it’s racism and harms human rights. And it has no place in a democratic country,” one woman told i24NEWS.

“I think there are issues, which are far more important to deal with, than which flag people fly,” a young man said.

The move came in response to celebrations in the Arab village of Ara welcoming the release of Palestinian terrorist Karim Younis over the weekend. He served out his 40-year term for the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier in 1980. Footage from the celebrations showed supporters of Younis waving Palestinian flags.

“There are contradictions because when someone is a terrorist, for example, they immediately go to his hometown and flags appear. That’s the point. I don’t think Ben-Gvir did it because he wants to take down the flag or humiliate a group of people,” another woman argued.

Ben-Gvir insisted that it was “not a matter of freedom of expression" and stressed that it is “unconscionable that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism.” However, not everyone identifies Palestinian flags with terrorist groups.

“It’s ridiculous to the extreme. Everyone can fly the flag they want. We have no interest in a Palestinian flag, it’s a flag of a nation that has an identity. They want self-determination, they want a state,” a young woman said.