Charged political rhetoric highlights divide in Israel

Both sides of Israel's political spectrum must get past the charged debate and restructure a system that has been labeled as broken across the board

Is Israel's democracy threatened? The answer depends on which side of the political divide one stands.

Some say the fear is grossly exaggerated, while others point worryingly to the latest rhetoric coming from both sides of the Jewish state’s political divide.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said police should get tough with anti-government protestors who block roads, as opposition leaders have called for civil disobedience to the new ruling coalition and its legislative agenda, or to take to the streets in a “war” over Israel’s future.

Addressing the new government's proposed judicial reform, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of spurring a civil war and called on the public to take to the streets.

“This is the time to go out and protest, the time to shake the country,” Gantz said earlier this week. To Netanyahu, he warned: “If you continue in the path you’re taking, the responsibility for the civil war that is raging in Israeli society will be on you.”

His comments prompted some members of the governing coalition to react with fury. Zvika Fogel, a member of the religious-nationalist Jewish Power bloc, told Kan public broadcaster that the four opposition figures “should be arrested.”

“These four are now talking about war,” he said. “If they were calling for protests, I’d give them every right to protest. But they’re talking in terms of me being an enemy. As far as I’m concerned, it’s treason against the state.”

This in turn drew an angry response from Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

"This is how democracy collapses in one day,” he warned.

“Ben-Gvir says that they will use water cannons against our demonstrators, Fogel says that I and Benny Gantz should be arrested and thrown in jail for treason because we spoke against the government, and in Be’er Sheva, they are trying to ram our students because they are demonstrating, exercising their right to freedom of expression.”

“We will not let them ram us, we will not let them ram our beloved country,” he urged.

The war on words led Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, to intervene.

“I appeal to you elected officials and citizens of Israel from the entire public and political spectrum – show restraint and responsibility. We must calm the spirits and lower the flames. We have no other country,” he wrote on Twitter

And Netanyahu also felt compelled to weigh in.

“In a democratic country, we do not arrest the heads of the opposition. Just as we do not call ministers Nazis and a Jewish government the Third Reich, nor do we encourage civil disobedience among the citizenry,” he tweeted.

The main battle is over the new government’s judicial overhaul plan, which has highlighted the division that had long been brewing beneath the surface. The center and left are concerned about the effect that the new legislation will have on the system’s checks and balances, while the right argues that the court is too activist, especially in regard to decisions of the government or laws passed by parliament.

Both sides have to get past the charged debate and restructure a system that has been labeled as broken across the board. And falling between the cracks is how deeply polarized Israeli society is.