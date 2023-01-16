Israelis’ level of trust in institutions dropping, pride in being Israeli remains high - poll

The Supreme Court had the lowest approval rating in 2022 compared to other years, as did the Israeli media, the parliament and political parties

Jewish Israelis have less trust in state institutions compared to the multi-year average, according to a new poll from the Israel Democracy Institute.

The poll, published as part of the Israeli Democracy Index for 2022, found a steady drop in Israelis' trust in all national institutions: the government, the parliament as a whole, the military, the police, the presidency, and the Supreme Court. Decline in the military only dropped by 3 percent, remaining a high 85 percent as a whole.

Since 2019 and until June 2022, there has been a steady decline in the percentage of the total sample who define Israel’s overall situation as good or very good - 25 percent, down from 53 percent in 2018. There was also an upturn in those who describe it as "bad" or "very bad," 30 percent in 2022 compared to 16 percent in 2018.

Less than half of Israelis are optimistic about the country's future, down from 76 percent in 2012. Additionally, there has been some decline in the sense of belonging to the state and its problems. However, pride in being Israeli among the Jewish sector has remained stable over the years, with the vast majority of Jewish Israelis feeling proud.

"From the moment I was elected President, I have made the disputes and rifts within Israel society one of my most urgent priorities,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog in reaction to the report. “I am, therefore, deeply worried about three points in the report presented today: the erosion of solidarity in Israel, the weakening of the sense of belonging to the country, and the decline in optimism about our condition.”

“These are unpleasant figures, which come on top of other sections of the report that reflect the internal tensions within us. In other words, our cohesion is being weakened, and we must do everything to rebuild it.”