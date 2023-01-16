Israel, family responds to Hamas psychological warfare video

'Israel is investing all its resources and efforts to return its captive and missing sons home'

Israel on Monday responded to and questioned the authenticity of a video published by Gaza’s ruling Hamas group that apparently showed Israeli hostage Avera Mengistu asking for help.

The undated, unauthenticated video showed what the Islamist militant group said was Mengistu, an Israeli citizen who has been held hostage in Gaza for over eight years after voluntarily crossing the border into the Palestinian enclave in September 2014. He is being held along with Israeli citizen Hisham al-Sayed – who voluntarily crossed the border in 2015 – as well as the bodies of Israeli soldiers Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who were killed during the 2014 war there.

"Israel is investing all its resources and efforts to return its captive and missing sons home," Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet shortly after the video was published.

In the video, Mengistu can be heard asking for help from Israel for his release: "I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I be held captive here? Where is the state and the people of Israel?"

Israel's military told Channel 12 News it was highly probable that the person in the video was Mengistu, but army spokesman Ran Kochav told Kan public broadcaster that they were still evaluating the authenticity of the video. "We are looking into this video. I hope the video is authentic and that Mengistu is in full health. It’s hard for me to say what level of credibility the video has."

Avera's brother, Ilan Mengistu, told i24NEWS that he and his family were still unsure and that the video sparked mixed emotions.

“The family saw the video like the rest of Israel – through the media. The family has mixed emotions. On the one hand, after eight and a half years of not knowing what happened to him or his condition, for the first time, Hamas admits that it has an Israeli citizen it is holding captive," he said in an interview outside of his home.

"On the other hand, we are not sure about this video. There are many signs that characterize Avera, such as body movements and facial features, but unfortunately, eight and a half years have passed, so it is hard to believe that it is him."

"I want to tell the government that now is an opportunity for him to bring my brother back safe and sound because every day he is there is a threat to his life," he continued. "The head believes it, but the heart has a hard time digesting the news after eight years of uncertainty."

If the authenticity of the video were to be confirmed, it would be the first proof of life of Mengistu – who is known to have a history of mental illness – since he was captured, let alone the first piece of news about Ilan's brother.

"I look towards the place where Avera crossed the border, and I can't believe my eyes, look at the size of this fence that was erected. If it had been there eight years ago, he would not have been able to cross," Ilan said in September 2022.

Avera entered the Palestinian enclave from Zikim beach, south of Ashkelon, not far from where he lived with his parents. An Israeli military surveillance video from September 7, 2014, shows him crossing. It also shows the soldiers making no attempt to prevent him.

"Not a day goes by without us being worried about our brother, our son, " Ilan had said. "We don't know how he feels, if he is sick, if he is receiving the care he needs. We, his family, have been living in the darkness for eight years. There is nothing harsher than not knowing what is going on with the person you care most about. And the more time passes, the more we fear that the public and the government will forget him."