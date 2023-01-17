Study: Nearly one million Israelis faced food insecurity in 2021

'We see the weaker populations in society, in the periphery and in the cities, collapsing under the heavy burden of the cost of living'

A survey released Tuesday by the National Insurance Institute (NII) indicated that nearly one million Israelis faced food insecurity in 2021.

Food insecurity, as defined by the United Nations Committee on World Food Security, is when people don’t have physical, social, and economic access to consistent, sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life.

According to the report, 665,000 of those who faced food insecurity were children, and Israel’s Arab community was impacted the worst.

However, the study showed that 2021 saw an improvement in food security from 2016, when 18.1 percent of all families were food insecure compared to just over 16 percent two years ago. The rate also dropped among children, from 26.3 percent in 2016 to 21.1 percent in 2021.

The NII noted that the survey was done during the height of the Covid pandemic, during which hundreds of thousands of Israelis were either fired or placed on unpaid leave. Unemployment declined since then, but cost-of-living has increased dramatically.

Israel’s Arab community was the worst affected group, with 42.4 percent of families being insecure in 2021 – almost three times higher than the general population. The rate among ultra-Orthodox Jews marked an improvement, whose food security rose from 77 percent to 84 percent.

“This is a shocking and painful statistic that must be addressed urgently,” said Yoav Ben-Tzur, a minister within Israel’s Welfare Ministry, Walla! News reported.

“We see the weaker populations in society, in the periphery and in the cities, collapsing under the heavy burden of the cost of living and giving up basic meals due to severe economic hardship,” he said.