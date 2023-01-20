Jewish dietary law designates kosher meat as having come from a cow slaughtered in accordance with ritual

Israel’s chief rabbi this week deemed steak grown from cow cells as kosher – a method that effectively takes the animal out of the equation.

Cultivated meat – grown from animal cells in a lab – has been getting a lot of attention lately as a meat alternative, to sidestep the environmental toll of the industry, and address concerns over animal welfare.

The method, though, has raised questions over religious restrictions, like kashrut in Judaism or Islam’s halal.

Jewish dietary law designates kosher meat as having come from a cow slaughtered in accordance with ritual – and requires that it be kept and consumed separately from dairy.

In a letter dated January 17 to Israeli cultivated meat company Aleph Farms, Chief Rabbi David Lau gave his kosher stamp of approval to the cultivated thin-cut steaks it hopes to start selling this year, Reuters reported.

Aleph Farms says it collects sample cells from a living animal and then grows more in a cultivator that mimics conditions in the animal’s body, different from plant-based alternatives that don’t have animal origins.

In the letter, which outlined the production process and referenced Jewish legal precedent, Lau said the product falls into the “parve” category – meaning neither dairy nor meat. However, he required that it be clearly marketed as a meat alternative to avoid confusion.

While the ruling was specific for Aleph Farms, it sets a precedent for other meat alternative companies. A spokesperson for Lau said they have received similar requests thereafter.

Aleph Farms CEO Didier Toubia called Lau’s decision a “benchmark” and hoped it will be followed by certification in the much bigger halal food market.