Far-right ministers to boycott Israeli cabinet meeting over outpost evacuation

The Religious Zionism party claims Friday's evacuation was done in violation of coalition agreements

Members from Israel's far-right Religious Zionism party plan to boycott Sunday's cabinet meeting in protest of an evacuation of an unauthorized West Bank outpost.

The party claims Friday's evacuation was done in violation of coalition agreements. A spokesperson for Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich - head of the Religious Zionism party - said: "We don’t intend to continue as normal, and we’re weighing additional steps."

This is in reference to the evacuation of the unauthorized outpost Or Haim on Friday, ordered by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant despite Smotrich's objection. The outpost was built by five families on a strategic hilltop in the northern West Bank overnight Thursday to mark one month since the death of Religious Zionism leader Rabbi Chaim Druckman.

“Defense Minister Gallant ordered the evacuation to go ahead despite the order and without consulting with Minister Smotrich and completely against the coalition agreements that form the basis for the existence of the government,” Smotrich’s office said as Israeli forces moved in to clear the site.

Speaking to Israel’s army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Gallant said he gave his full support to Israel's military and security forces.

Along with serving as Finance Minister, Smotrich is a minister within the Defense Ministry. The Religious Zionism party is reportedly demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarify the division of authority between Gallant and Smotrich.