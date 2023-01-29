Israel: Protesters hold minute of silence for Jerusalem shooting victims

'We stand as one front against terror. The government must decide if it wants to fight against terror or Israeli democracy'

Israeli protestors held demonstrations for the fourth week in a row on Saturday, opening with a minute of silence for those killed in the Neve Ya'akov terrorist attack the night before.

Two protests took place in the central city of Tel Aviv, one at Habima Square - hosted by the Movement for Quality Government - and the other on Kaplan Street, hosted by multiple protest groups. Similar demonstrators were held in the northern city of Haifa, Jerusalem, the south's Be'er Sheva, among other smaller towns.

"Last night's murderous attack in Jerusalem is heart-breaking. We share in the pain and grief of the families of the murdered and wish for the recovery of the injured," the protest organizers said in a statement.

Protests were also held in Caesarea, outside the home of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem.

In contrast to the 100,000 who rallied the week before, reports indicate that only 60,000 turned out to last night's protest. Among those who attended was former prime minister Yair Lapid at the Jerusalem rally, where he lit a candle in memory of the seven victims of Friday night's terrorist attack.

"We came here to Jerusalem to remind everyone that we are one people," Lapid said. "We stand as one front against terror. The government must decide if it wants to fight against terror or Israeli democracy."