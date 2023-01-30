Israel’s Netanyahu meets with mother of Avera Mengistu, hostage of Gaza’s Hamas

The meeting comes weeks after the Islamist extremist group Hamas posted a video of Mengistu showing him alive and still in custody

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday met with the mother of Avera Mengistu – one of the two Israeli hostages being held in Gaza – for a "periodic update," weeks after the Palestinian enclave’s governing Hamas group released a video of him.

Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – who voluntarily crossed the border into Gaza between 2014 and 2015 – have been held by the Islamist extremist group ever since, as have the bodies of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who were killed during the 2014 war there.

In mid-January, Hamas posted an undated video showing Mengistu alive and still in custody, in which he was heard asking for help from Israel for his release: "I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I be held captive here? Where is the state and the people of Israel?"

In response, Avera's brother Ilan told i24NEWS that the video sparked mixed emotions.

“The family saw the video like the rest of Israel – through the media. The family has mixed emotions. On the one hand, after eight and a half years of not knowing what happened to him or his condition, for the first time, Hamas admits that it has an Israeli citizen it is holding captive," he said.

"I want to tell the government that now is an opportunity for it to bring my brother back safe and sound because every day he is there is a threat to his life. The head believes it, but the heart has a hard time digesting the news after eight years of uncertainty."

Despite past reports of Hamas and Israel reaching an understanding on a prisoner exchange, one has not transpired. After years of calling on the Israeli government to facilitate their release, the families of the two hostages and two dead soldiers have increasingly turned to the international community for help.