U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday took time out of his whirlwind two-day visit to Israel and the West Bank to meet with Israeli social activists from mixed backgrounds and in a variety of fields.

"The colleagues who are here today are vibrant parts of civil society, and for those of us in government, civil society plays an absolutely critical role," Blinken said to kick off the meeting.

"It can be our North Star, keeping us focused and honest when it comes to making sure that we’re adhering to the principles that we all espouse. And reminding us of what’s truly important in the work that we’re doing, which is to try to make sure that each of us is treated with the dignity that we deserve as human beings."

The event took place at the FeelBeit center – a small bar and event center active in bridging divides between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem. FeelBeit’s location, organizers said, is symbolic: On the seam line between traditionally Israeli west Jerusalem and traditionally Palestinian east Jerusalem.

“Blinken was curious to learn about my story and what I have to say, especially as an Arab, and how he and the U.S. government can continue to help us so we can build a better future for the next generations,” said Waseem Abu Salem, CEO of Loop and cofounder of Altooro.

“As Arabs, we need to work twice as hard as others to receive maybe half of the recognition,” he told i24NEWS.

“As an entrepreneur and businessman, it’s super difficult. Challenges start from finding jobs, even in the high-tech industry. What we do is empower kids to dream, hope, and open doors to provide them with opportunities that I didn't have.”

For Blinken and the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, hosting the event sent a set of messages.

First, an older American one: The United States cares about Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking, about Jerusalem, and about coexistence between Jews and Arabs within Israel. Second, a newer American message: The U.S. cares about civil society in the Jewish state – a message related to the positions on the proposed Israeli judicial overhaul staked out by Blinken during a Monday press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Such important messages were sent by those who the U.S. embassy in Israel described as “emerging leaders," within the meeting from Blinken, to everyone about how Washington perceives relations with Israel to be shaping up.