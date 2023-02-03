K9 retrievers: Israel's dog unit tracks down missing people

More than 4,000 people go missing in Israel every year, and while the trail to many of the cases often goes cold, a civilian dog unit never loses hope

“The police and other organizations that look may be active in the first few days, and then it’s over for them,” said Mike Ben Ya’akov, the commander of the Israel Dog Unit (IDU).

“But we continue the search until we find the person or solve the mystery, and that's why here we are years or months after cases,” he told i24NEWS.

Every week, Ya’akov and a group of volunteers stake out different areas of the Meron region in northern Israel, looking for new clues.

“Today, we are searching for three missing people who went missing at different times… including Moishi Klinerman,” Ya’akov said during a search.

It's been more than 300 days since Moishi disappeared.

“He drove on a Friday, March 25, 2022, to Mount Meron. He got there and called his parents to confirm he got there safely. From there he didn’t come back,” Moishi’s uncle, Haim Anfli, told i24NEWS.

The last time Moishi was seen alive was the day after on Saturday, as he prayed and ate dinner with other worshipers on Mount Meron. He planned to meet with friends to make their way back to their Yeshiva – but he never showed.

“When we got to Meron to look for Moishi, we met one of the IDU's volunteers. They joined us for the searches, and since then we became a family. We are in constant contact with them,” Haim said.

“Any updates that we might have, they come to our home to check if maybe they can do things differently. They are in the field all the time. It's unbelievable. They are volunteering but they are looking for Moishi like it's their own child.”

The IDU is a non-profit organization that utilizes 400 volunteers, drones, horses, and man’s best friends – dogs.

“We came with five dogs, some of them are search and rescue, they are looking for live people, based on the breath and other scents that come out from the body,” Ya’akov said. “We also have with us Cadaver Dogs, who are looking for people that are no longer amongst the living.”

Before the search begins, the team is briefed by Ya’akov. A drone is then launched to give the team a better idea of the area. And the search is on.

But such routine searches are nothing like the ones in an emergency.

“If we think it’s a high-risk search, if we evaluate immediately from that first phone call that someone is hysterical and this is serious business, then we pack up and go with a lot of equipment, and we’re there to stay,” Ya’akov explained.

He described a technology that his unit developed that can be used to see which areas have already been searched, helping the team pinpoint where a missing person could be.

Now, Haim is hoping to change the way missing person cases are being investigated.

“I'm now working with [National Security] Minister [Itamar] Ben Gvir to change the law, that missing people cases, after a period of time, will be handled by the Shin Beit,” Haim said, referring to Israel’s domestic security agency.

“I'm sure if the Shin Beit was part of Moishi's investigation, he would be found.”

In such a small country, finding a missing person should be an easy task. But more than 340 people are currently still waiting to be found.