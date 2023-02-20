Ukrainian refugees find a home in the Jewish state

Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion land in Israel, and recount both the good and the bad

According to UNHCR, more than 16 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion which began a year ago. More than 14 thousand have arrived in Israel as immigrants or refugees.

In March 2022, just several weeks after the full-scale invasion, Mariya took an evacuation train from Dnipro alone with her one-and-a-half-year-old child. Though the toddler was used to traveling only with Mariya, this time, taking the train without the father was scary and traumatic. "There was a terrible crush at the railway, and my child was hurt.”

“He got scared, and after that, for a month, he was afraid of people, especially men… He was standing on the train looking at his dad from the window and crying hysterically," Mariya remembers, her voice shaking.

She told i24NEWS that the passengers were asked to turn off their phones and the lighting so the train wouldn’t glow in the dark. However, complete darkness and the sounds of blasts were not the only terrifying experiences: "The scariest thing was when the train was making stops and people were knocking at the doors, and the doors were not opening as there was no room for more people to enter."

BULENT KILIC / AFP A Ukrainian father says goodbye to his daughter in front of an evacuation train at Odessa Central Station.

Anna from Kyiv was also on board one of those evacuation trains. Trying to smile at the camera but with the sadness still in her eyes, she describes her journey: "The trains were full of people. No one was lying or sitting. Everyone had to stand. The journey took us around 11-12 hours.”

“We could not even go to the restroom, as there were people in wheelchairs. We felt no hunger or thirst. But in one of the towns on the way to Lviv, the train made a stop, and volunteers were throwing some snacks through open doors and windows.”

Anna still has one of those packages, a memento of her journey. It was not an easy decision for her to leave Ukraine. Her elderly mother still lives in Kyiv, but her daughter has been studying in Israel since 2021. While Anna was weighing all the options and hoping for an early end to the war, the conditions were getting worse.

"At the end of February - during the first week of the war - it was not that cold – around 2-4 degrees (Celsius) - and we were spending the nights in the parking lots or the cellars. But then it started snowing. The temperature went down, so I got some kidney pain," Anna says, explaining why she eventually decided to leave.

The journey took her around two weeks. And though she was alone, there always was someone ready to help.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Demonstrators carry placards and flags during a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

''I tried to see it as a kind of adventure when on the way, the main character meets good and bad people. Though I don’t remember any bad people, mostly good ones,'' she says. Anna also mentions the foundation "Hesed" in Lviv, which according to her words, was helping everyone, not only Jews.

Anna spent several days in Warsaw going through a consulate check. But the moment she had a visa in her pocket, she refused to rush to the plane to Israel and stayed for a week as a volunteer in the Jewish Agency.

"I remembered the girls working there from Kyiv. Before the war, they were in charge of informal education and used to organize camps for teenagers. This knowledge helped them to organize camps for refugees," she notes.

Both women could exhale when they arrived in the the Jewish state. In Israel, they recieved financial help which is paid to immigrants monthly. In addition, the previous government approved emergency rental assistance to new immigrants from Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. Individuals were given $714 in rental assistance per month for a year, and couples with up to two children got $823. Families with three or more children received a monthly payment of $964.

Mariya says that it is "more than enough" for her and "it is a very big help."

For her part, Anna says that help comes from all sides, and it is not only financial. The officials in Haifa – the northern city where she lives – organize events and trips around Israel, Hebrew classes, and lectures with experts in banking and insurance.

"There are also several religious organizations, Chabad and Christian, which help immigrants. Usually, older people or those in greater need ask them for help. They also help those who wait too long for a meeting with the consulate. They give those people food, kitchenware, blankets," she adds.

But not everyone has the right to get Israeli citizenship which is given only to those with Jewish roots. But refugees also find their place here. Elina had to flee her home twice - in 2014, she moved from occupied Donetsk to Kyiv and this time to Israel.

In Israel, she’s living as a tourist with special status, which means she has permission to work, and her visa is extended automatically every month. Refugees also get medical help.

"Once I had to go the doctor, I came to the hospital, got an appointment with a family doctor, and then the next day I got an appointment with a specialist doctor. It was free of charge. I don’t know whether there is any payment for severe cases, but when it is just an appointment, we get this help for free," she says.

One more thing new immigrants and refugees mention about Israel is feeling secure despite terrorist attacks and rockets from Gaza.

"We feel safer here in Israel. The Iron Dome (anti-missile system) lets us sleep well at night," Anna points out.

Though Israel is welcoming to immigrants, for those who came, it’s still an open question of whether to stay here or to go back. One of the main issues is the rental prices of apartments.

"Honestly speaking, Israel is not my dream country. I have been in Israel many times and never wanted to live here. Though there are many advantages. But the prices both for rent and buying a flat are too high. And even if you pay $1,500 for rent, you still get an apartment full of rats and cockroaches. Meanwhile, in Poland, for the same price, you can have a new apartment. And buying a flat in Israel is impossible," Mariya complains.

Elina is also unsure about her plans but tries to stay positive and see her present situation as an opportunity to change something in her life.

"Israel is not a country for lazy people. There are so many opportunities here, but you always have to move around and not only wait and dream. Be active and even as a tourist, you can find yourself and fulfill your potential,” she smiles.

Anna has mixed feelings as her mother is still in Kyiv, and she misses her country and relatives. But she also wants to take a chance, stay in Israel and even find a way to pay the country back for its hospitality.

"I'm very grateful to Israel for helping me, and from my side, I also want to be helpful to this country," she says.