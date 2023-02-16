Israel: Woman struggles to return her kids kidnapped by abusive Palestinian husband

This is not your regular kidnapping saga. It encapsulates several countries, borders and even the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kristina hasn’t seen her children since December, when she took them to see their father. In the two months since then, there has been no contact. Kristina is in Israel. The children are deep inside the Palestinian territories, with her husband’s family.

Kristina and Mohammed have been together for 12 years and have two children, Saeed, 10, and Darina, 7. They had been living together in Ramallah, but it wasn't a fairy tale. Kristina was a slave in her husband's house, forbidden to leave and suffering from his violent behavior.

“After work he came home tired, yelled at the kids to shut up. Told them he was tired, he wanted to sleep. He told me to force them to be silent,” Kristina says. “When I tried to explain to him that it's natural for children, he would beat me in front of the kids."

“Sometimes Saeed would tell me he had hidden the knives before Mohammed came home. He saw my husband putting a knife to my throat several times.”

Mohammed’s violence toward Kristina spread toward the children.

“My daughter was so traumatized, she would sit on my lap crying, begging him to stop beating me. So he took her by her neck, raised her high up and shook her.”

Kristina began worrying for their safety in view of Mohammed’s behavior.

“He became very unstable. Started taking antidepressants. He lost his temper often. He blamed us. He started beating me. The children saw it all, they cried. He threatened to kill us all.”

Eventually, it reached a point where Kristina knew it was time to flee. She asked if she and the children could return to Russia. Mohammed refused.

“He threatened to cut us into pieces and send us to Russia in coffins if we dared to leave him.”

But nonetheless, she did manage to escape to Israel with her children, and luckily found refuge in a shelter in Tel Aviv. Saeed and Darina even enrolled in school and their lives finally became like of regular children.

Kristina is not Israeli. She is a Russian citizen, and her children are Palestinian. Mohammed filed a lawsuit in an Israeli court. And managed to get supervised visits. After being on his best behavior, he was granted four hours alone with Saeed and Darina. He had to bring them back to Kristina. But Mohammed had a different plan.

“I tried calling several times. My son didn't answer. I had a feeling something was wrong. I came to pick them up 20-30 minutes earlier. An hour had passed. He didn't bring them. I realized he would never bring them back.”

Naturally, Kristina went to the police. But it’s not a simple case. Israeli police are not allowed to operate in the Palestinian territories. And this is exactly what Mohammed was counting on.

“They managed to track my husband's phone – it was already in the Palestinian territory, in Salfit. His sister lives there. I knew he took my children back to his place.”

So what happens next?

Kristina is not an Israeli citizen, so she has no rights in this country. Her children aren't even Russian, so the Russian embassy can't help. The Israeli police can't go into Ramallah, since they have no jurisdiction there. So it seems she can only hope Mohammed will have a change of heart and bring back the kids.

Only, he won't. Kristina did receive a video of her children in the Palestinian territories. She was shocked by the stark contrast between their life there and the one they were forced to abandon in Israel.

“I'm so afraid for them. After I saw the videos of them there – how Darina is alone on the road, how she plays in the dirt, in the cold. The kids she used to be friends with, invite her to play with her and she doesn't want to. She used to be such a happy child. This isn't Darina.”

Kristina told i24NEWS how the family her kids are with raises children. “Nobody watches them. They play on the roads with fire. They're forced to watch animals being slaughtered to get used to the sight of blood. And the village's Friday regular activity is to go to and throw stones at the Israeli checkpoint.”

“I'm so afraid for my children,” Kristina says. “I don't know what can happen to them tomorrow, or even the next second. I was always protecting my children - even when he was beating me. Who is going to protect them now? They are all alone. There's no one to protect them there. They're so little.”

Kristina doesn’t know anyone in the Palestinian territories who can help her get her children back. And the worry keeps gnawing at her.

“I'm so afraid for them. Every day I'm scared he will hurt them. They suffer there, I know. There's no one to protect them. They're so little, so helpless. They need to be brought back as soon as possible. Who knows how it could end for them?”

i24NEWS is trying to help the children return to Kristina. Every day the damage they suffer at the hands of their father can become irreversible.

Christina has not seen her children since December 11, 2022. In response to the i24NEWS investigation, the Israel Police issued this statement: "Upon receiving the complaint, the police opened an investigation and used all the means at its disposal, both operational and investigative, in order to advance the handling of the investigation."

Christina has also submitted a request to the Human Trafficking Unit of the Israeli Police to be recognized as a refugee held in slavery conditions. No decision has yet been made.