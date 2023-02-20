Temple Mount to be shut to Jews during last days of Ramadan - report

Under a decades-long arrangement, non-Muslims are allowed to visit Jerusalem's Temple Mount during certain hours of the day, but may not pray there

Israel is reportedly set on barring Jews from entering Jerusalem’s Temple Mount during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite a concerted push by firebrand ministers in the government.

According to Kan public broadcaster, which cited a contentious meeting recently held over Israeli policy, non-Muslims will be prohibited from entering the flashpoint site during Ramadan’s end – as in previous years.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site for Jews, while Muslims revere it as the Al Aqsa Mosque and is the third holiest shrine in Islam. Ramadan has traditionally been a time of violence, particularly in Jerusalem’s holy basin.

Sunday’s report said the measure of barring Jews from the Mount faces strong opposition from Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a staunch proponent of changing the status quo of entry and prayer restrictions for Jews.

During the meeting, Ben Gvir reportedly argued that Israel’s previous government, under Yair Lapid, “closed the Temple Mount for fewer days than what you want” – nine instead of 10. He also urged that the site should never be off-limits to Jews.

Under a decades-long arrangement, non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount during certain hours of the day, but may not pray there. In recent years, Jewish religious nationalist blocs – including members of Israel’s right-wing government – have increasingly visited the site, demanding equal prayer and visitation rights for Jews there.

Nonetheless, the ban on Jewish entry during the last 10 days of Ramadan seems set to be applied this year as well, Kan said.