Israeli lawmaker Dan Illouz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud bloc, recently submitted a bill seeking to ease the process of immigrant absorption by recognizing medical professional licenses based on European Union regulations.

The guidelines of the automatic recognition mechanism encompass 28 EU countries home to some 500 million people. It has been operating successfully in Europe for over a decade, has fulfilled its purpose, and brought with it economic and social benefits.

"Immigrating to the State of Israel is a Zionist value of the highest order, and the State of Israel must ensure a comfortable and gentle reception for every Jew who chooses to immigrate to the land of his ancestors,” said Illouz.

“One of the main barriers to immigration and absorption is the process of recognizing the professional licenses of immigrants and returning residents," he continued.

"Many of the immigrants who arrive in Israel do not enjoy a successful absorption and return to their countries of origin after having given up on getting their licenses recognized, some of them veteran professionals. This is in addition to many Jews who choose in advance not to immigrate to Israel for fear that their licenses will not be recognized."

Shortly after Israel's latest elections in November 2022, Canada-born Illouz secured the "immigrant" slot on the Likud Party list, with the goal of opening a "door [for immigrants] to someone who can understand them." More than 25 percent of the Israeli population is composed of immigrants, according to a recent report by the OECD.

"As an [immigrant] myself, I see deep importance in settling this matter and I am hopeful that this change will make it easier for immigrants in the process of their absorption in Israel," he said.

Last October, Israel’s previous government approved a budget worth over $25 million for absorbing Russian Jewish immigrants arriving in Israel amid the war in Ukraine. The funds were meant to go toward providing additional housing solutions for immigrants, employment assimilation, education, health services, and other basic requirements.