Quiet period at Gaza border could be coming to an end for Israel's southern residents

'Netanyahu is again doing what he did for 12 years – hitting empty buildings. It will not bring any deterrence,' says Ashkelon resident

Residents of Ashkelon, the largest Israeli city near its southern border with Gaza, have enjoyed nearly two years of almost complete quiet – until now, as it seems that quiet period could soon come to an end.

“I woke my wife and we ran to the shelter. After 15 or 20 minutes, we left,” Ashkelon resident Nahman told i24NEWS, describing his panic during the latest round of rocket fire from terror groups in the Palestinian enclave.

Early Thursday morning – and for the second time this month – sirens sounded in Ashkelon and neighboring communities. Residents were expecting the incoming missile alerts following the lethal Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Nablus the day prior, in which 11 Palestinians were killed and at least 100 wounded.

Also hinting at escalation were the subsequent threats from Gaza’s governing terror movement Hamas. But even without such an incident, no one really thought the border would stay quiet for much longer.

“I don’t think there will be a solution to this situation. There is no one to talk to on the other side,” said another Ashkelon resident.

Shortly after the sirens, Israel’s military retaliated with an attack on Gaza.

“We hit targets belonging to the Hamas organization. These targets were located very close to civilian buildings,” said Major “M” of Israel’s Southern Command.

Some of those living in Ashkelon were not impressed by Israel’s response. They were expecting something different from the new government, which promised to be much tougher on terrorism than the previous coalition.

“[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is again doing what he did for 12 years – hitting empty buildings. It will not bring any deterrence,” said Ashkelon resident Haim.

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan right around the corner – which often coincides with upticks in violence between Israelis and Palestinians – concerns are heavy within the region that a major military operation could transpire, and with it, more rockets.