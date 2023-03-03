Israeli activists march to Huwara after buses blocked

Left-wing activists protested that settlers were allowed to move throughout the town on Friday freely, but their buses were barred from arriving

After the settler rampage there earlier in the week, the Israeli military barred hundreds of left-wing Israeli activists from accessing the West Bank Palestinian hamlet of Huwara on Friday, the activists claimed.

The soldiers stopped about ten buses transporting members of the "Standing Together" and "Looking the Occupation in the Eye" groups. But a few hours later, the protesters started a foot march from the neighboring Tapuah junction to Huwara.

The visit happens amid an uproar of shock and horror in Israel and abroad after hundreds of settlers ransacked the Palestinian town of Huwara and nearby villages on Sunday night in retaliation for a terror attack in which two Israeli brothers were shot and killed while driving through the town hours earlier.

Radical settlers attacked Palestinians, destroyed their homes, cars, and stores, and set fire to them. This resulted in numerous injuries and the death of a Palestinian man.

AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg A Palestinian man walks between scorched cars in a scrapyard, in the town of Huwara, near the West Bank city of Nablus.

Left-wing activists protested that settlers were allowed to move throughout the town on Friday freely, but their buses were barred from arriving.

“The military announcement that is barring Israelis from a solidarity visit in Huwara is the essence of the policy of occupation: entry for those carrying out pogroms is allowed, peace activists are barred. That’s what the occupation looks like,” tweeted former Meretz lawmaker Mossi Raz.