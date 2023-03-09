Flight prices will start at $205 per person

Israeli tour company Ophir Tours will offer seasonal flights to three new European destinations: Bratislava in Slovakia, Trieste in Italy, and Bansko in Bulgaria, media said on Thursday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Cyprus Airways will schedule flights to Bratislava every Wednesday between June 7 and October 4, at a starting price of $205.

Ophir Tours will also operate seasonal flights to Trieste, in northern Italy, scheduled every Wednesday by the NEOS company, from May to October. Flight prices will also start at $205 per person.

In July and August, Israelis will also be able to fly to Bansko, Bulgaria. The price of the flight alone has not been indicated, but tourist packages cost between $790 and $880, including a plane ticket and a stay in a five-star hotel. Located in the Bulgarian mountains, Bansko is usually popular among Israeli tourists as a winter ski resort.

Earlier in March, the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Tokyo took off from Ben Gurion Airport, the first-ever direct flight route between the Israel and Japan. In February, Israeli airlines also resumed direct flights to Turkey as part of a restoring of ties with Ankara.