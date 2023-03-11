Tens of thousands rally across Israel in 10th week of judicial overhaul protests

Rallies held in at least 95 different locations across the country, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ashdod, and Haifa

Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets across Israel on Saturday in the 10th consecutive week of demonstrations against the government’s controversial plan to shake up the judicial system.

Marches were held in at least 95 different locations across the country, including in Jerusalem, Ashdod, Haifa, and Be’er Sheva, with organizers estimating a turnout of some 240,000 protestors in Tel Aviv alone. The fresh rallies were held as Israel’s governing coalition readies to go ahead with its contentious overhaul of the judiciary, despite rejecting pleas to scrap its current legislation and instead negotiate a compromise.

Saturday’s main protest began in Tel Aviv with a march toward government offices. Police closed off a number of major roads in the coastal city for marchers to rally safely, marking the 10th straight week that protests have ensued.

Ahead of the rallies, organizers said they would intensify their response in the coming days if the government didn’t shelve the legislation.

Earlier this week on Thursday, protestors in Tel Aviv staged a “day of resistance against the dictatorship” alongside wider rallies throughout the country, leading to some limited clashes with police.

Israel’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman has scheduled hearings on the dramatic overhaul bill every day from Sunday to Wednesday. If enacted, the legislation would give the government full control over judicial appointments and ban the High Court of Justice from reviewing Basic Laws.