Over 8,000 Israeli minors experienced online harassment in 2022

Most of the victims were between the ages of 12 and 14

In 2022, the hotline in Israel handled around 8,133 incidents in which minors were the target of online harassment, according to data released by the National Security Ministry.

The report also shows that the platforms where minors were most targeted were Instagram (31 percent) and WhatsApp (26 percent), and that more than half of the perpetrators were minors between the ages of 13 and 16.

"The safety of children and young people's activities online is more important than anything," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

According to the report, most of the victims were between the ages of 12 and 14, and among the attacks, 34 percent were cases of sexual harassment and 21 percent incidents in which sexual photos and videos of the victims were posted online. The report also revealed that 73 percent of the victims were girls.

The most common forms of aggression against girls were also sexual harassment (42 percent) and the dissemination of sexual images (25 percent). Other assaults were sexual blackmail, sexual messaging, indecent acts and virtual rape.

In addition, the data shows that girls more often become victims of aggression on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp than boys, who are more often targeted on Discord (a communication platform in video games). Of the perpetrators located, 87 percent were boys, of which 57 percent were minors and 43 percent adults. Most assaults against boys were sexual blackmail (42 percent) and distribution of sexual images (25 percent).

The National Headquarters for Child Online Protection said that often victims choose not to file complaints due to feelings of shame, guilt or fear of being stigmatized, as well as not being believed or fearing retaliation from the perpetrator.