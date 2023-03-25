Organizers call on the public to 'rally to protect the freedom of the country' and for every protestor to bring at least one other person

Mass protests against the Israeli government’s planned judicial overhaul continued into the movement’s 12th consecutive week on Saturday, as over 200,000 people reportedly gathered in Tel Aviv among dozens more demonstrations across the country.

The latest demonstrations to hit the Jewish state came days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the judicial shakeup and get personally involved in pushing the legislation through, despite mounting international alarm.

Organizers called on the public to “rally to protect the freedom of the country” and for every protestor to bring at least one other person who had yet to participate in the rallies. Previous weeks have seen hundreds of thousands of people participating in Tel Aviv alone.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israelis protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Saturday’s protests came ahead of a nationwide “week of paralysis” that was expected to begin Sunday, after Netanyahu announced that his government would pass a core tenet of the legislation – giving the coalition almost total control over judicial appointments.

Opposers of the reform have been taking to the streets for the past few months to protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal to curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments. In addition to the public rallies, a growing number of military reservists and active-duty soldiers have vowed to halt or already stopped their service in protest.

In London, where Netanyahu was staying over the weekend during which he met with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, a handful of protestors gathered outside his hotel.

“The whole world knows that Bibi is a criminal,” protesters chanted, referring to Netanyahu’s nickname and alluding to his corruption charges.