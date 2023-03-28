The staff members and the chefs will open a new restaurant on Rothschild Street, under the direction of Ruthie and Matti Brodu, owners of the R2M group

Ruthie Brodu's former restaurant, the famous Coffee Bar in Tel Aviv, will close this July after 29 years of activity.

A staple of Israel's coastal hub for almost three decades, the spot will shut down mainly due to the nearby construction of towers on Yad Harutsim Street and the demolition of the building where the restaurant is located. The staff members and chefs will open a new restaurant on Rothschild Street, under the direction of Ruthie and Matti Brodu, owners of the R2M group.

To this day, Coffee Bar serves emblematic and appreciated dishes such as the hamburger with steak in wine sauce, the goose confit, or even its famous Caesar salad.

Over the years, the place has been praised for its high level of service and excellent products served in refined cuisine. The chef who has been running the restaurant for seven years is Ohad Solomon.

"Ruthi's Coffee Bar will close soon due to the construction of towers. More details on the closing date will follow. We are closing and opening Brewery 48 very soon," said the R2M group.