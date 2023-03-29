Israel: Sharp increase in cases of violence, hatred against LGBTQ

'LGBTQ phobia no longer hides - it shows its ugly head in the streets and spares none of us'

Over the past two days, the number of reports of violence and hatred in the public sphere against the LGBTQ community has quadrupled, media reported on Tuesday evening.

According to Channel 12, 45 percent of the total number of reports of violence during recent protests against the judicial reform refer to physical injuries.

"They threw an egg at me and my companion two days ago, they spat on us," said a protester who was attacked.

About 56 percent of the reports of violence and hate against LGBTQ people in March occurred within the past two days.

"LGBTQ phobia no longer hides - it shows its ugly head in the streets and spares none of us. Since the day of protests yesterday, many people have turned to us and reported physical abuse and verbal abuse that the LGBTQ community has suffered in the public sphere and across Israel,” said Hila Peer, president of the Association for the LGBTQ Community.

"It is the government's duty to protect us and prevent the next instance of violence. We will not allow this to continue to happen - we will fight for the right of each of us to be who we are everywhere," Peer stressed.

Earlier on Monday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he had agreed to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to freeze the judicial overhaul legislation that sparked mass protests across Israel in exchange for fulfilling a coalition agreement promise to create the “national guard” under his control.

“The reform will pass. The national guard will be established. The budget that I demanded for the National Security Ministry will pass in full,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

Critics of the move said that the far-right minister shouldn't get his "private militia," saying the national guard should be under police authority.