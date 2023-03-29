Book-monument with names of Holocaust victims inaugurated at Yad Vashem

According to Yad Vashem's estimates, in the coming years, some 200,000 to 300,000 additional names will be added to the database

"The Nazi devil sought to erase the image of God in man."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog inaugurated the new Book of Names at Yad Vashem on Sunday, a monument-book that stores the 4,800,000 names of Jewish men, women and children murdered by the Nazis during the second world war.

"Each of these Jews had a name, a face and a unique story," said Dani Dayan, president of Yad Vashem.

"They were not anonymous victims as the Nazis wanted us to see them. Seventy years later, our duty is to continue to search all the archives, to explore all the sources of documentation and to turn over every stone in order to find all the names that can be saved from oblivion."

The 4,800,000 names in the book, previously recorded in digital form, are now displayed on the Mount of Remembrance in a material form printed on rigid pages over three feet wide and almost four feet high, for a total length of about twenty feet.

"We believe that this will allow visitors to understand the enormity of the personal and collective loss of the Jewish people, and of humanity as a whole," the Memorial says in a statement.

According to Yad Vashem's estimates, in the coming years, some 200,000 to 300,000 additional names will be added to the central database, for a total of more than five million identities out of the estimated six million victims.

"If it is still possible to collect new names, the rate at which we will be able to do so will decrease significantly over the next few years. Naturally, there are fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors and their contemporaries."

Last year, Yad Vashem managed to add about 40,000 new identities.

"As we move away from the events of the Holocaust, our duty of memory and commemoration becomes much more difficult," explained the director of the Yad Vashem name room and the director of the name restoration project, Alexander Avram.