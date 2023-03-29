Protests endure in Jerusalem over judicial reform

Israelis opposed to the judicial shakeup remain in the streets, waiting to see how fruitful the ongoing negotiations will be and how Washington will react

Israelis continued to take to the streets on Wednesday, particularly in Jerusalem at the President’s Residence where talks were underway between representatives of the ruling coalition and opposition factions over the controversial judicial overhaul.

After significant public and international pressure had brought on 12 straight weeks of nationwide protests, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to temporarily halt the overhaul legislation process to allow a “real opportunity for real dialogue,” but stressed that a reform would be passed either way to “restore the balance.”

Earlier this week, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called on Netanyahu as well as opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to engage in talks to reach a compromise on the judicial reforms, which have been the subject of a firestorm within Israel, so much so that criticism from the United States has flooded media headlines.

U.S. President Joe Biden had told reporters that he would not be inviting Netanyahu to the White House in the “near term,” and urged that he drop the judicial reform plan: “Like many strong supporters of Israel, I am very concerned… that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road,” he said – sparking assumptions of a diplomatic rift between Jerusalem and Washington.

On Wednesday morning, in an apparent response to Biden’s remarks and voiced concerns by other members of his administration, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Washington needed to understand that Israel is “not another star on the U.S. flag.”

He told Army Radio that “it should be clear all over the world: The people here went to elections and they have their own desires.”

Several other Israeli coalition members were also quick to swing back at Biden, saying the U.S. should not be meddling with internal Israeli affairs.

“It breaks my heart to see how much damage has been done to Israel from all the fake news that has been spread in connection to our justified legal system,” tweeted Israel’s Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar, adding: “It’s sad that Biden has fallen for all the fake news.”

Meanwhile, Israelis opposed to the legislation remain in the streets, waiting to see how fruitful the ongoing negotiations will be and how Washington will react.