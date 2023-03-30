Israel’s Twin Peaks: Man accused of murdering a girl 16 years ago acquitted

'The truth won. I want to go home, to my children'

The murder case of Tair Rada, a 13-year-old Israeli girl who was found dead in a school bathroom in 2006, ended on Thursday with a dramatic acquittal of Roman Zadorov, who spent 15 years in prison.

Zadorov, 44, served as a maintenance man at the Nofey Golan School in Katzrin, northern Israel, where Rada was killed. Although there was no evidence against him and no proven motive, he was sentenced to life in prison based on his confession, which Zadorov said he had been forced to give by a police agent nicknamed Arthur.

"The truth won. I want to go home, to my children," Zadorov told reporters after his acquittal fighting back tears.

He appealed for a retrial in 2014 and in 2015 but the High Court of Justice ruled against it. Finally in 2021, the court ruled in favor of the retrial, after which Zadorov was released to house arrest awaiting the verdict. The case became known outside of Israel after documentary TV series called "Shadow of Truth" gained popularity on Netflix.

Zadorov's defense built a case on new evidence - in July 2022, a mitochondrial DNA test conducted on hair found at the murder scene showed an inconclusive match with another suspect. The court on Thursday ordered a continued investigation of the test to prove that it really belonged to him.

Other details of the murder that still remain a mystery are the origins of foreign footprints, hair, and unusual bloodstains in the closed bathroom stall where Tair was discovered with her throat slit twice and numerous cuts on her face and body.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 Ilana Rada, mother of late Tair Rada seen at her home in Katzrin, northern Israel.

Ilana Rada, the mother of Tair, has previously said that she didn’t believe that Zadorov killed her daughter. In 2007 she even filed a petition asking the court to reopen the investigation. Tair was the youngest child of Ilana and her husband Shmuel Rada. She was survived by her older brothers Roy and Ohad.

"Justice has been done, but the war is only just beginning," Ilana Rada said exiting the court.

But the question remains “Who killed Tair Rada?” Her mother believes that Tair’s classmates could be involved in the case. In her last interview before Zadorov's verdict Ilana Rada said that “15 schoolchildren are involved in the murder of Tair one way or another.”

“They knew that Tair was killed. On the day of Zadorov’s release I will start a real war, I will take off my gloves, throw political correctness aside, reveal names - minors, adults, I don’t care at all,” the woman claimed.