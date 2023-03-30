Arab Israelis mostly steering clear of protests against judicial overhaul

'The real invitation for Arab citizens will be genuine when these protests will come and say... we want to build a future together'

As hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets for months against the controversial judicial shakeup, many Arabs living in the Jewish state have remained on the sidelines, despite the protests movement’s “pro-democracy” calling card.

Arab Israeli activist and lawyer Amal Oraby, a usual at street protests, is among many who are sitting out of some of Israel’s largest and most sustained demonstrations. “I don’t see myself there,” Oraby told AP News.

Yet, Arab Israelis potentially have the most to lose if the proposed plan – which would likely weaken the judiciary’s independence – is implemented. According to Muhammed Khaleily, a researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank, existing protections could be threatened.

But that grim potential hasn’t been enough to draw them to the protests, as many see the movement as exclusively Jewish and unwilling to include the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

“In this demonstration, we don’t talk about racism. We don’t talk about discrimination,” said Sami Abou Shehadeh, a former lawmaker in Israel’s parliament. “And they call it a struggle for democracy.”

Organizers said they have repeatedly invited Arab Israelis to participate and there have been images of Palestinian flags erected at demonstrations, but the protest message focuses tightly on the reform plan that would give the government control over who becomes a Supreme Court judge and limit judicial review on its decisions and legislation.

“There is no other group in Israeli society that’s been the target of so much effort to rope it into the protest,” said protest organizer Shir Nosatzki, who realized the complexities keeping the minority population away.

She mentioned, though, that there have been a growing number of Arab Israelis speaking at rallies, including political activist Reem Hazzan, who spoke at a rally in northern Israel last month.

“The real invitation for Arab citizens will be genuine when these protests will come and say, ’Friends, we want to build a future together… with peace and with equality',” Hazzan said.