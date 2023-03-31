‘We want to be heard:’ Israelis backing judicial overhaul take to the streets

'You see here people demanding their democratic right. We want our voice to be heard, families are here saying we voted, that’s democracy'

Tens of thousands of Israelis in support of their government’s judicial overhaul plan took to the streets on Thursday, the second such march since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the legislation following months of nationwide anti-reform rallies.

Waving flags of Netanyahu’s Likud party, some 20,000 protestors marched through Tel Aviv, the site of the largest anti-government protests over the last few months. “The nation demands legal reform!” chanted some of the demonstrators in the counter-protest.

The right-wing Im Tirtzu group organized the “March for Freedom” with the aim of “being freed from the restraints of the High Court,” declaring that the people “have chosen judicial reform.”

Many marchers carried signs bearing the words “I’m a second-class citizen” or “They’re stealing the election,” as some marched onto Tel Aviv’s Ayalon highway, blocking traffic.

“You see here people demanding their democratic right. We want our voice to be heard, families are here saying we voted, that’s democracy,” a protestor told i24NEWS.

Israel Police said it deployed a large number of officers to the route – the scene of almost weekly stoppages by protestors who see Netanyahu’s plan as a threat to judicial independence.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir – who has been a vocal critic of the police’s handling of anti-government protests, calling for a harsher crackdown on who he called “anarchists” – said the pro-reform marches were “important for democracy” and said he trusted authorities to provide “equal treatment for all.”

Amid stark international concern about the legislation, mass protests have been held for over 12 consecutive weeks against the proposed judicial shakeup that would curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments. Critics have warned that the reforms would damage the country’s democracy, but proponents say the measures would rein in an overly independent judiciary.