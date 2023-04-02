Israel: Video of mounted policeman hitting protester sparks controversy

Police said the footage did not show the full event and that the protester initially attacked a police horse

Israeli police reacted Sunday morning to a video posted on social media showing an officer on horseback striking a young woman during a new protest against judicial reform in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.

Police said the footage did not show the full event and that the protester initially attacked a police horse, hitting the animal in the head.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642257428359049218 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“After being warned that this was an illegal protest and that force would be used, two protesters held up signs and a flag pole at the head of a police horse in a way that endangered the horse, rider and the protesters themselves," police said in a statement.

“The officer pushed the protester away using reasonable force,” police added. “We also noted that this is not the first time that protesters, in rallies against judicial reform, have attempted to hit police horses.”

For her part, the protester, Yael Reuveni, 24, said she had "the impression that the policeman was looking for a place to vent his nerves and his frustration. I probably did not move fast enough for him. He found the weak link and kicked me. I was holding a sign and tried to defend myself after the horse stepped on me. It was completely out of proportion."

"I didn't do anything to him. I tried to move and he blocked me with another mounted policeman, and the horse stepped on me. They started whipping me. They ambushed me,“ she continued.

The protester also denied hurting the horse, saying that she herself is a horse instructor.

“I work with horses as a therapeutic instructor, and the last thing I would do is attack the horse,” Reuveni explained.

In response to the public outcry, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the incident on Sunday morning.

"I did not like these images at all and I will speak to the district commander, Ami Eshad, in order to obtain clarifications. In my view, this is an extremely serious event. It does not matter whether one is on the right or on the left, in favor or against the reform, each person, even if he blocks a road, does not deserve to be hit in this way. There is no reason, apparently, to justify such a use of force," the minister said.

The police spokeswoman said that the police commissioner Kobi Shabtai held a conversation with Tel Aviv District Commander, Superintendent Amichai Eshad and asked him to investigate the incident.