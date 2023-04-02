Israeli army veterans protest military involvement in politics

'This is a red line for us. We’re not willing to have a situation where people use the army for political reasons'

As protests continue in Israel surrounding the government’s proposed judicial reform, veterans of the Israeli army have been vocal, with some refusing to report for duty in protest while others say the military should not be involved in politics.

“We are very worried about the challenges that Israel is facing in the north, the east, in Gaza, and the West Bank,” said Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, director of Israel’s Defense & Security Forum.

“Within all these challenges, we see through this political turmoil, people saying they won’t serve in the army because of politics. This is a red line for us. We’re not willing to have a situation where people use the army for political reasons,” he told i24NEWS.

On Sunday, a group of about 2,000 army veterans carrying flags of their different units formed a human chain around the headquarters of Israel’s Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Those present renewed their oath to Israel’s army, calling on the public to leave the military out of politics and urging that reserve duty was unconditional, saying they refused anyone who refused duty due to political reasons.

They also called on the government and opposition blocs to constitute a fruitful dialogue that will bring about a broad consensus within society about a potential judicial reform.

Hundreds of reservists have refused to continue serving as reservists in protest against the judicial shakeup – which would curb the Supreme Court’s powers and give the government full control over judicial appointments – and dozens of active-duty soldiers have also said they would not report to training in protest.