Tel Aviv residents consider new scooter laws after Paris ban

Tel Aviv was dreamed up to be a car-free, pollution-free, utopian metropolis; but at what cost to pedestrians?

Paris is over the scooter craze – on Sunday, French voters turned out and made it the first European capital to completely ban the transportation service.

By August 2023, some 25,000 rental electric scooters are to be removed, a move that city officials first considered over public safety concerns.

"From personal experience, my seven-week-old baby then, in 2019, who was being carried by his mother on an enclosed passageway, was hit in the middle of the road by a scooter that was on the wrong lane,” recalled Arnaud Keilbasa, a French salesman and vice president of Apacauvi Association, which helps victims of scooter accidents.

“We almost lost our baby. And so after this, as a citizen, as a volunteer, we wanted to raise awareness with the municipalities and the politicians,” he told i24NEWS.

In Paris, over 400 people were injured riding scooters in 2022. There were also three deaths. Worldwide, cities are tightening scooter regulations, as people have called for a limit to the vehicle’s speed and areas where they can be parked.

In Israel’s Tel Aviv, these scooters are everywhere. The urban core has developed what is called micro-mobility – infrastructure to accommodate thick traffic on the streets, promenades, and bike paths. Currently, finding space on popular routes, like the Tel Aviv beach boardwalk, is a battle. So, the city plans to increase the number of bike paths by more than double.

The dream of Tel Aviv’s Mayor Ron Huldai was a car-free, pollution-free, utopian metropolis. Electric bikes and scooters replace almost one million car rides monthly, cutting emissions significantly.

But at what cost to pedestrians? Some are worried about the carelessness of riders.

"It’s terrible because they are quite dangerous,” said Tel Aviv resident Bertha Berger. “They should ride on the road because the speed that they go is ridiculous.”

“It's very, very fast. I have had five bicycle accidents by the way. Even pedestrians feel terrified to walk on the pavement. It's not pleasant at all,” she told i24NEWS.

There are others, though, who think scooters are a good way to get around. But they also think regulations around licensing must be improved.

"I use the scooters sometimes. I think they are really convenient. At the same time, my friends and I often say, 'We wish there were more rules around the scooters here,' because they’re almost crashing into you a lot,” said Tel Aviv resident Jay Brandt.

“There are hundreds of them around you all the time and I've never been hit, but they feel like they are going to hit you,” he told i24NEWS.

For many, it’s a simple answer: “I hate them,” said Maya Idan.

Israel is home to over 100 thousand scooters. Accidents are common, and there are no rules about impairment, despite at least 20 percent of e-scooter accidents in Tel Aviv being from drunk riding.

Accidents involving e-scooters also make up a significant amount of hospital admissions for dental and maxillofacial injuries. Wearing a helmet can greatly reduce this risk, but many neglect to do so.

In Europe, things are changing - Parisians have reclaimed the sidewalk. In Tel Aviv, it’s still disputed territory.