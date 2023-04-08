Video emerges of Tel Aviv terrorist high fiving Israeli middle schooler

Yousef Abu Jaber, 45, worked as a middle school janitor; 'I knew him well, he was very kind to all the school staff,' colleague says

An extraordinary short video circulated on social media in Israel shows the Arab-Israeli man behind Friday's car-ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv laughing and giving a high-five to a Jewish student who filmed the interaction.

On Friday night, 45-year-old Yousef Abu Jaber swerved his car onto a beachfront promenade in Tel Aviv, plowing into a group of tourists. Italian national Alessandro Parini, 35, died on the spot and seven others were wounded. As Abu Jaber attempted to run over more victims, the vehicle veered onto a patch of grass and overturned.

There are conflicting reports as to whether he then tried to pull out a weapon, which some Israeli media said was a toy gun. He was shot dead by a police officer who heard the commotion and ran to the scene from a nearby gas station.

On Saturday, it emerged that Abu Jaber — a father of six who held Israeli citizenship — held a job as a janitor in a middle school in the Tel Aviv suburb of Kiryat Ono, where it is understood that the undated six-second video was taken. It shows a smiling Abu Jaber energetically sweeping the floor, filmed on a smartphone by a male student.

"Yousef, ten kif (give me a high five)," the student tells Abu Jaber, who obliges. "Lo, ani lo be dikaon (no, I'm not depressed)," the student then humorously reassures someone, either Abu Jaber or a third person who does not appear on camera.

“I knew Yousef Abu Jaber well, he was very kind to all the school staff. There are a lot of things that are still unclear about this,” an employee at the school was quoted in the media as saying.

Abu Jaber's brother told Israeli media his brother lost control of the vehicle and the incident represents a fatal car accident. Police said that this claim is inconsistent with security camera footage.

The incident was part of an upsurge in violence in the past three days, sparked by clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian worshipers at the flashpoint Temple Mount site in Jerusalem's Old City.

The spiraling escalation then saw the biggest volley of rockets fired from Lebanon at northern Israel since 2006; the resumption of rocket fire on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, and a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley where two young British-Israeli sisters were murdered execution-style by two Palestinian terrorists, while their mother sustained life-threatening wounds and remains in critical condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized border police and Israeli army reserves after the attacks: "The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Police to mobilize all reserve border police units and has directed the [army] to mobilize additional forces to confront the terror attacks," his office said in a statement.