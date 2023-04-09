LIVEBLOG: Thousands attend Passover priestly blessings
Jewish worshippers visit the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City after another night of tensions as dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.
On Saturday night, Israeli police refrained from entering the holy site to remove those inside. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has warned Jerusalem of "catastrophic consequences" of such a move.
In the last three weeks since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began, police have repeatedly removed Palestinians who barricaded themselves in the mosque, which led to clashes and condemnation from Arab states.
More than 15,000 Jewish worshipers participate in Passover priestly blessings
According to initial police estimates, over 15,000 gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem's Old City with the number of worshipers expected to rise as the day continues.
Hezbollah's Nasrallah meets Hamas delegation in Beirut - report
Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah reportedly met with Hamas delegation in Beirut, where they discussed "important developments in the Palestinian arena, events at the Al-Aqsa mosque and the resistance in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip."
Jerusalem police increases security preparations across the city
"As part of the special police deployment under the command of the Jerusalem District Police commander, the police are working to secure, maintain order, and regulate the movement of the public to the various events taking place at the same time, including the arrival of the many participants who have been visiting the Western Wall since the morning hours for the blessing of the Cohen's, the arrival of Muslim worshipers and visitors to the Temple Mount, as well as the Easter events taking place in the Old City of Jerusalem," the police statement said, noting that so far no incidents were reported.
Thousands gather at Western Wall for Passover priestly blessing
Jewish worshippers gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City for the traditional Passover priestly blessing. Police is on high alert for possible security incidents due to the crowds being close to the Al-Aqsa mosque, where Palestinians gather for Ramadan prayers.
First Jewish worshippers enter the Temple Mount
They are allowed to visit the site from 7:00-11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Around 200 worshippers gathered in front of the compound waiting for their turn to enter.
