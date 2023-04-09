On Saturday night, Israeli police refrained from entering the holy site to remove those inside

Jewish worshippers visit the Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's Old City after another night of tensions as dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque.

On Saturday night, Israeli police refrained from entering the holy site to remove those inside. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has warned Jerusalem of "catastrophic consequences" of such a move.

In the last three weeks since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began, police have repeatedly removed Palestinians who barricaded themselves in the mosque, which led to clashes and condemnation from Arab states.