Israeli govt to ban Jewish entry to Temple Mount during final 10 days of Ramadan

Israel’s government will order the Jerusalem police to ban Jewish worshipers from entering the Temple Mount during the final 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, media said Sunday.

According to Channel 12, this decision was made to ease tensions that flared around the holy site in the past few days. The report was met with criticism from some members of the coalition, including Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu from the right-wing Jewish Power party.

"Any sign of weakness that we showed in the past three decades did not work. Anytime we showed weakness in front of the people who hurt us, in the end, we were hurt, us and our children,” he said.

“Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) and Likud have different mindsets and we came to change Israel's mindset. That doesn't happen in a day and we are fighting for it. This government is better than the previous government, we are moving things along through mutual respect,” he added.

On Sunday, hundreds of Jewish worshipers visited the Temple Mount amid Passover holiday despite days of clashes between Palestinians who barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa mosque and Israeli police. Several Arab countries, including Jordan, which is the custodian of the compound, warned Israel of serious consequences if the tensions around the site are not eased.