British-Israeli mother Lucy Dee, murdered in terror attack, laid to rest

Lucy succumbed to her wounds on Monday, following days of doctors at Jerusalem's Hadassah Medical Center fighting for her life

The funeral of Lucy Dee, murdered with her two daughters during the Hamra attack, is taking place this afternoon in the town of Kfar Etzion in the West Bank.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645764323703128066 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hundreds of people made the trip to accompany the family.

All transplants have been performed

The organs of Leah (Lucy) Dee, 48, who was murdered during the attack at the Hamra crossroads in the West Bank with her daughters Maya (20 years old) and Rina (16 years old), have been transplanted on several patients.

Dr. Avitar Nesher, director of the transplant department at Bilinson Hospital said "I have been practicing transplantation for many years and I am very moved by the strength of the unimaginable nobility of the donor family after such a terrible tragedy."

"All the transplants have been completed and the transplants are recovering in the intensive care units and inpatient departments," he added.

Maya and Rina died instantly on Friday when a terrorist shot them at close range while they were in the family vehicle, on their way to the holidays; their seriously injured mother Leah succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The National Transplant Center announced that taking into account the agreement of Dee's family, the transplants were performed in hospitals in the center of the country.

A 51-year-old woman, who had suffered from severe heart failure for a long time, received a heart transplant: "A simple action like climbing the stairs was impossible for me. I am very moved, it is a real blessing and a noble act to receive a transplant under these conditions."

Leah's lungs were transplanted on a 58-year-old woman at Sheba Hospital, her liver on a 25-year-old young man and her kidneys on two men aged 39 and 58.