Israeli writer Meir Shalev dies at age 74

Meir Shalev, one of the most recognized Israeli writers in the country and abroad, has succumbed to cancer

Meir Shalev, one of the most recognized Israeli writers in the country and abroad, has succumbed to cancer.

He was 74 years old.

Shalev, one of the most influential Israeli writers of his time, had a large international reach, where hus books have been published into 26 different languages.

Born in 1948 in the village of Nahalal, in the Galilee, he resided in Jerusalem and was a regular contributor to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonot. Shalev was the son of poet Yitzhak Shalev and the cousin of author Zeruya Shalev.

After studying art and psychology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Shalev began working as a journalist.

He touched all media. An author for radio and television, he was also a regular columnist in several newspaper and magazine titles. Yet, Shalev also persued a more personal activity as a writer. Essays, children's books, novels... His four novels, ‘The Kiss of Water’, 'May the earth remember’, 'For Judith's sake’ and ‘The Best Way to Grow up’ are translated into more than twenty languages. His essay‘ 'My Bible is another Bible’, had been known for its attempt to give a new dimension to biblical stories, bringing a touch of impertinence and humor.

Institut français de Tel Aviv Meïr Shalev named Knight of Arts and Letters by Patrick Maisonnave

He had received, among other things, the title of Knight of Arts and Letters in 2014 as well as the Brenner Prize 2006 in Israel

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog paid tribute to the late writer with a statement following his death:

"How unfortunate that we no longer have the necessary expectation for another new book by Meir Shalev, which will be published and change our lives, make them richer, fuller. How sad that we won't be able to celebrate with him, born in 2018, the upcoming Independence Day.

With the passing of Meir Shalev, the State of Israel and the Land of Israel are left without one of their greatest lovers. He was a man with a spirit in him, whose homeland and our history as a society, as a people and as a nation, pulsated in each of his words.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645787767467810817 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

His deep connection to Israel's heritage from this, and the most sensitive undertones of Zionism and the renewed Israeliness from this, were a magnificent foundation for a series of Iron Sheep properties that will be left in our hands forever, as an eternal monument to his work.

He made us all love the human and physical landscapes of his childhood, about which he wrote so skillfully. To love the Hebrew language, the Bible, and of course - us, the people of Israel. May his memory be blessed."