Muslims mark last Friday of Ramadan with prayers amid surging tensions

Meanwhile, over 2,000 police officers were deployed in the holy city for added security as part of preparations against any potential flare-up in violence

Tens of thousands of Muslims flocked to Jerusalem to mark the last Friday of Ramadan, praying and celebrating amid a boosted presence of Israeli police on high alert for escalating tensions.

On the fourth and final Friday of the month-long Muslim fasting holiday of Ramadan, tens of thousands of worshipers attended prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including thousands of West Bank Palestinians. Overnight, dozens of worshipers also attended prayers, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans and hoisting flags of Gaza’s Hamas terror group.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 police officers were deployed in the holy city for added security as part of preparations against any potential flare-up in violence. The Police Spokesperson's Unit for the Jerusalem District said that it had detained eight suspects on suspicion of waving the flags of a terrorist organization and shouting for violent incitement after midday prayers.

"The Israel Police will continue to operate throughout the day, and throughout the month of Ramadan, with increased forces and reinforcements in order to maintain security and order, thwart terrorist intentions, deal with instigators that incite violence, and allow everyone the freedom of worship throughout the Old City and the holy sites in Jerusalem," Israel Police said in a statement.

Many more Muslims were expected to gather at the holy compound as the last 10 last days of Ramadan are considered to be the most important of the month. When the sun goes down, observers will break their fast and gather at the flashpoint location of Damascus Gate, an entrance to the holy basin.

While it was calm throughout the day in Jerusalem, history has proven that could change quickly, especially following a recent multi-front escalation in which Israel faced rocket fire by armed groups in bordering countries, terror attacks, and calls by Palestinian terrorists for more violence.

The day was also marked by Iran and its regional allies as Quds Day – during which participants rally against Israeli statehood.