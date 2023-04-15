Amid tensions, Christians celebrate Holy Fire ritual in Jerusalem

Israeli police curbed the number of worshippers inside the church for safety reasons

Christian worshippers thronged the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday to celebrate the ceremony of the “Holy Fire,” an ancient ritual that has sparked tensions this year with the Israeli police.

The annual Holy Fire ceremony, during which priests bring a flame from the tomb which they believe sparks miraculously each year, represents the most important event in the Orthodox calendar. In the annual ceremony that has persisted for over a millennium, a flame — kindled in the heart of Jesus’ tomb — is used to light the candles of fervent believers. The darkened church is then irradiated by tiny patches of light, which eventually illuminate the entire space as the resurrection of Jesus is proclaimed.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Christian worshippers take part in the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli police curbed the number of worshippers inside the church for safety reasons. Previous years have seen as many as 10,000 worshippers inside the Church, this year only 1,800 were allowed inside.

Church officials have for the past week publicly quarreled with Israeli authorities over the crowd constraints. The Greek Orthodox patriarchate lambasted the restrictions as a hindrance of religious freedom and called on all worshippers to flood the church despite Israeli warnings.

"After many attempts made in goodwill, we are not able to coordinate with the Israeli authorities as they are enforcing unreasonable restrictions," said Father Mattheos Siopis from the Greek Orthodox Church. "These heavy-handed restrictions will limit access to... the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and to the Holy Light ceremony."

"I wish to emphasize that our main concern is the safety of the pilgrimage that are coming to the Old City. The numbers were provided by the safety engineer," who assessed the church, said Yoram Segal from the Jerusalem district police.

"We understand the feeling, the religious feelings of people that want to participate in this Holy Light ceremony. But unfortunately not everyone can enter the church because of the safety regulation," he added.