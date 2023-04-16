Holocaust Remembrance Day: 147,000 survivors live in Israel today

The average age of the survivors is 85.8 years old, 60 percent of whom are women

On the eve of the commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors reported that there are currently 147,199 survivors and victims of anti-Semitic harassment during WWII who live in Israel, with an average age of 85.8 years old.

Among the survivors recognized today in Israel, 63 percent were born in Europe, the vast majority of whom were born in countries belonging to the former Soviet Union (37 percent, or 55,300 survivors). The rest were born in Romania (16,635), Poland (7,554), Bulgaria (3,992), Hungary (2,065) and Germany (1,952).

The other 37 percent of survivors were born in Asia and North Africa: 27,765 were born in Morocco and Algeria, 16,137 were born in Iraq and were exposed to the atrocities of the Farhud pogrom in 1941, and 9,969 were born in Tunisia and Libya.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Relatives and friends of survivors lay flowers on the names of the concentration camps in the hall of remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Israel.

Of all the survivors living in Israel today, 60 percent are women, or about 89,000 people. About 21 percent of the survivors (31,000) are now over 90 years old and 1,161 are centenarians.

The youngest survivors are 76 years old: they were born in 1946, just after the war's end, but are recognized as survivors because they were in their mother's womb at the time of the conflict.

In a statement, the director of the Authority for the Rights of Holocaust Survivors, Ronit Rosin said: "Over the past year, we have continued to expand our activities by making services accessible to survivors' homes, with more than 16,000 visits, and we have also helped them to assert their rights in Israel and the rest of the world. Our mission is clear and urgent: to act quickly and sensitively in order to help survivors live in the well-being they deserve."