Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday with a group of Holocaust survivors who will light this year's torches before the annual Holocaust commemoration ceremony at Yad Vashem, which will take place on Monday evening.

Tova Gutstein, Ben-Zion Raisch, Judith Sohlberg, Reuven (Robert) Bonfil, Efim Gimelshtein and Malka Rendel, who will light the torches on Monday evening, have been selected because their stories correspond to this year's theme, that of "the Jewish resistance during the Holocaust."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with the group that will light the torches for this year's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, at his office in Jerusalem, Israel.

"Your stories are a model for the human spirit and for the greatness of the soul that resides in our people," Benjamin Netanyahu told the group. "Your personal stories are intimately linked to the history of our national renaissance, and there is no better illustration of this".

"I consider national history as the beginning of your personal history, and vice versa. I cannot tell you that there will be no other attempts to destroy us, because there are all the time, but I see your story - the story of the Holocaust and the resurrection - as the greatest and best guarantee for the continuation of our existence," said the Prime Minister.

Danny Dayan, President of Yad Vashem, also participated in the meeting.