Leah Dee's organ donation saved lives of five people

Leo Dee, the husband and father of the Israeli women killed in a terrorist attack in the West Bank on April 7, said during an interview with Sky News that he was immensely proud of his wife and daughters, and called on the international community to unite to establish peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

His two daughters, Maya and Rina, died instantly and his wife Leah passed away three days later.

Leah donated her organs, which has lead to the saving the lives of five people, including one recipient who is an Arab.

"I think this is important for us, because Leah was very attached to peaceful relations with our neighbors and I think she would have been very proud to have saved the life of an Arab," Leo Dee said.

"Leah was an exceptional human being, someone who gave and that's really what characterized her," he added to Sky News.

"We must stop giving terror the slightest bit of kindness, we must condemn it without appeal, it is absolute evil, terrorists are absolute evil. We must tell them and treat them as such". The Israeli army and security services are still searching for the perpetrator of the attack, without success so far.

Courtesy of the family Leah Dee and her daughters killed in the terrorist attack

"I don't feel any hatred towards them," he said, however.

"I believe that the violence is caused by a small percentage of the Palestinian population and that the vast majority of Palestinians are good people. These are the first victims of the Palestinian regime, just as the inhabitants of Gaza are the victims of their regime," he concluded.