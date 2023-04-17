The eternal memorial: Yad Vashem's Holocaust victims book

'When you see all these pages with all these names, you can begin to understand the dimension of the tragedy of the Shoah'

Ephraim was barely five years old when he saw his parents for the last time.

On September 18, 1942, Bela and Rubin Mol were deported from Drancy, on the outskirts of Paris, to Auschwitz after fleeing Nazi-occupied Belgium during World War II, where they had been living for about twenty years.

They had planned, with their only son, to reach Switzerland to find a safe haven, but the family was arrested on the way by the German Gestapo.

"My mother understood that the most awful thing was happening," Ephraim Mol said. "Within two days they were sent to Auschwitz, that was the last time I saw my parents."

"In the end, their real grave is this."

The Book of Names lists more than 4.8 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust, people like Ephraim's parents. The names in the book, previously recorded in digital form, are now displayed on the Mount of Remembrance in a material form printed on rigid pages over three feet wide and almost four feet high, for a total length of about twenty feet.

"For the family members of the victims but also for the people, in general, it is very important to have a tangible place in order to connect with the memory of the victims. This idea came to us, because we could not write all these names on a wall for example, as it is the case in the Shoah Memorial in Paris," said Dr. Alexander Avram, the Project Director for "The Book of Names" at Yad Vashem.

"We calculated that if we wanted to do the same thing at Yad Vashem, we would have needed a wall 4 or 5 km long in order to have all the names inscribed on it."

The 26 foot long book, containing 1,748 pages, is now on display at Yad Vashem. According to Yad Vashem's estimates, in the coming years, some 200,000 to 300,000 additional names will be added to the central database, for a total of more than five million identities out of the estimated six million victims.

"When you see all these pages with all these names, you can begin to understand the dimension of the tragedy of the Shoah," Avram added.

After his parents were arrested, Ephraim was adopted by a Jewish family in Paris and hidden until the French liberation in the summer of 1944, thanks to Lucie Cartier, who was recognized as "Righteous Among the Nations" in 1971.

"We, being then kids, are the last ones in the world who can testify. Soon we will be passing into the other world, so there will still be something left," Ephraim Mol exclaimed.

In 1960, after serving in the French army and fighting in Algeria, where he met his wife Rachel, Ephraim decided to settle in Israel to start a family. He and Rachel had 4 children, several dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This was, according to them, the ultimate achievement in the quest for their Jewish identity and a victory over Nazi barbarism.