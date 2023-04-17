Yad Vashem holds opening ceremony to mark start of Holocaust Remembrance Day

There are 147,199 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitic acts perpetrated during the Holocaust living in Israel

Israel’s national Holocaust memorial and museum, Yad Vashem, on Monday evening is holding a ceremony to mark the annual Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day.

This year Yom HaShoah, as it’s called in Hebrew, is dedicated to “Jewish Resistance during the Holocaust.” The day of commemoration begins on the evening of April 17 and will last through April 18, marking the day when the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising began.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 An israeli soldier light candles at the hall of remembrance before a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The opening ceremony takes place at Yad Vashem’s Warsaw Ghetto Square on Jerusalem’s Mount of Remembrance. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog spoke at the event.

Herzog addressed the audience calling for the unity within the Jewish society and always remembering the horrors of the "Nazi monster." The president also said that even amid the strongest disagreements about political or religious issues Israelis should "never compare" their opponents to the Nazis.

"This Remembrance Day is like no other. This year, feelings are rough and shoulders are hunched, as if to attest to the weight of the discord bearing down on us. I appeal to you, citizens of Israel, with a simple prayer: let us leave these sacred days, which begin tonight and end on Independence Day, above all dispute; let us all come together, as always, in partnership, in grief, in remembrance," the president said.

Erik Marmor/Flash90 Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah, attends a ceremony held at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, as Israel marks annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Netanyahu then took the stage and praised Holocaust survivors who "chose light" and the Jewish victory which resulted in a "free and democratic" country, the Jewish state.

Six Holocaust survivors - Tova Gutstein, Ben-Zion Raisch, Judith Sohlberg, Robert Bonfil, Efim Gimelshtein and Malka Rendel - then shared their stories and lit memorial torches. They commemorate the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, at the end of 2022 there were 15.3 million Jews around the world with 7 million of them living in Israel, which amounts to 46 percent. The second biggest diaspora outside Israel is in the U.S. with 6 million Jews.

“On the eve of Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day 2023, there are 147,199 Holocaust survivors and victims of anti-Semitic acts perpetrated during the Holocaust living in Israel,” the bureau’s report said.

Before World War II, the global Jewish population was 16.6 million with only 449,000 of them living in Israel.