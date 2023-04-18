President Isaac Herzog briefly told the story of each family member he read

Israel's President Isaac Herzog laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Monday morning. He then participated in the "Every Person Has a Name" ceremony in the Knesset, during which he read out the names of relatives killed during the Holocaust.

"We don't remember the numbers, we remember the lives. Human beings. Because the name of every Jew who went up in flames and 80 years later is read aloud in Jerusalem, in the heart of the parliament of our Jewish and democratic nation-state, is the greatest victory," Herzog said before reading the names.

"In memory of the 10,000 Jews of the Łomża ghetto in Poland, murdered, slaughtered and sent like lambs to the slaughter in Auschwitz in January 1943. Łomża was the birthplace of my grandfather, Rabbi Herzog, of blessed memory, and a glorious Jewish community had flourished there for centuries."

He continued to read the names, ending with his father's cousin Annette Goldberg, née Herzog, 21 years old and from Paris. She was imprisoned in the Drancy camp before being deported to Auschwitz. On the way, she threw a letter from the train car, found by farmers who were able to pass it on to her mother.

After the president read the names of his slain family members and briefly told the story of each of them, he concluded, "May their memory be a blessing."

The central theme of this year's ceremony was "Jewish Resistance during the Holocaust: 80 Years after the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Six survivors lit memorial candles.