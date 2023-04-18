Antisemitism: what if women can change the game?

'I spoke of those mothers who didn't want to be separated from their children for anything in the world and were gassed with their little ones in their arms'

How do we educate minds to make them impervious to anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred?

That question was forcefully posed to Samia Essabaa in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. As an English teacher at Théodore Monod high school in Noisy-le-Sec, in Seine-Saint-Denis, she spoke in class about the terrible attacks that had just struck New York. She was upset by the comments of some students who said that the Twin Towers had been targeted "because a lot of Jews worked there." She saw this as a failure of the school and the ineffectiveness of the traditional models of transmission in the fight against antisemitism.

For this teacher of Muslim faith, it seemed imperative to rethink the pedagogical tools. It was clear, according to her, that "theoretical teaching between the pages of a book and the walls of a classroom had demonstrated its limits." She decided that action was needed.

Action, in her eyes, had to include a trip to Auschwitz for her students. Essabaa, who does not believe in the "easy way," wanted her students to see where the refusal of difference leads. The first trip she organized to the extermination camp took place in 2005, and she has repeated the initiative every year since. The result is a real transformation for these "young people from the slums."

At the same time, the mothers of these high school students began to express the need to receive the proper tools to better educate their children. Many of them said that they felt helpless and had little ability to explain and argue. Some had never even heard of the Holocaust. For them, Samia Essabaa and her friend Suzanne Nakache founded the association "Langages de femmes" in 2017.

United despite differences

After initial trips to Poland and growing requests, the group finally chartered an entire plane on December 11. On board, an a group of 180 women comprised of Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Jews and atheists, company executives, teachers, maintenance workers, nannies, retirees, teenagers or forty year olds. These women, most of whom did not know each other and would probably never have met in any other context, were united around one objective: to see with their own eyes where hatred can lead, in order to better fight it.

Despite social, cultural, religious or generational differences, the group presented itself at Auschwitz-Birkenau as a single block, cemented by shared convictions. They shared the same emotion and the same contemplation during the visit to the remains of the extermination camp, supported each other so as not to break down in front of the piles of hair of the deportees, and stood as one under the snow to attend the wreath-laying and the speeches, with translations by volunteers in Arabic, Hindi and Hebrew.

Beate Klarsfeld, who was part of the trip, was the first to speak, followed by the French Minister Delegate for Gender Equality Isabelle Rome and then Samia Essabaa, co-founder of Langages de femmes.

Provoking a shock

Teacher are used to speaking, but this time, she wanted words that would resonate differently, that would touch the heart of each participant, no matter where she came from. For this reason, Essabaa chose to speak about the horrors of motherhood in Auschwitz.

"I wanted every woman present to be able to identify with the victims. So I chose the prism of motherhood to evoke the absolute horror that these places witnessed. I spoke of those mothers who did not want to be separated from their children and who were gassed with their babies in their arms, but also of those women who were pregnant when they arrived in the camp, and who did everything to preserve the life that was inside them, some managing to carry their pregnancy to term and to hide their baby," explained Essabaa.

The speech delivered with guts in a bid create a sort of electroshock, to arouse a strong commitment among these women to fight against antisemitism with all their means, starting with education. "I wanted to convey to them that if these prisoners had been able, in such a context, to do their utmost to protect their children, how much is it incumbent upon them to do the same in our time by protecting their children from hatred..." she explained.

The power of women

Samia Essabaa and Suzanne Nakache are convinced that women have the power to change the situation. They have a driving role in education and transmission, but also because of their natural empathy. "Despite what some people may say, I know from my experience as a teacher that mothers are the ones who are most involved with their children. They are the ones who show up in large numbers at parent-teacher conferences, and they are the ones who take part in the educational projects organized at the school. So it is to mothers that we turn first when it comes to changing educational paradigms," says Essabaa.

Aminata Cissé, a 43-year-old Senegalese woman, was at the last women's trip to Auschwitz. She had never heard of the genocide of the Jews. Ayda, a 39-year-old Iranian woman whose schooling in a country marked by Holocaust denial deprived her of any information on the subject, had only a cursory knowledge of it. As did Jessica David, who works in economic intelligence, she says she did not know how to respond to a colleague who told her that the facilities for gassing so many people in the camps "were technically impossible."

Beyond their unspeakable emotion after the visit to the Auschwitz camp, these three women and all the others left armed with information and more determined than ever to work, each at her own level, so that "Never again" can be a reality.