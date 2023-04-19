Fortunately for those present, only the equipment was damaged and the cow was able to leave the store safely

An unusual event occurred in the peaceful community of Moshav Emunim, located near Ashdod in southern Israel.

A cow, who wandered from a local farm, entered a store and started banging against the shelves, scaring away people inside the store.

The owner of the garden furniture and tool store, Dudu Goldstein, recounted the unexpected chaos. "This is the first time this has happened," said Goldstein.

"Birds, yes, that's happened before, but no cows yet. The cow did about three to four thousand shekels (approximately $1,000) worth of damage," he added.

In a video shared widely on social networks, the frightened cow is seen moving around in the store. "Oh my God! A cow has entered!" a woman screams.

"It's spilling paint!" the woman continued to yell, as items fell to the ground. Fortunately for those present, only the equipment was damaged and the cow was able to leave the store safely.