'The memory of the Holocaust is incomparable and should not be used in the matter in which it was' said El Al's CEO

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, an El Al pilot referenced the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis during World War II to criticize the judicial reforms being debated in Israel. The Israeli airline company was quick to condemn his remarks, and the CEO responded with a public statement.

“These days are reverent, as the entire nation pauses from daily life and sets aside all disagreements, while emphasizing unity and solidarity,” Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, CEO of El Al, said in the statement. “We effectuate our deepest and greatest commitment to always exhibit a unifying message and tone, in order to remain worthy of your trust.”

“The memory of the Holocaust is incomparable and should not be used in the matter in which it was. We have publicly condemned the pilot’s statement and he himself apologized for his words during the flight.”

The statement came in rebuke to remarks made during the pre-flight departure announcement, made by pilot Doron Ginzburg. Over the plane’s public address system he said: “Things like the Holocaust are potentially to be occurring in a dictatorship, and we are fighting in Israel to remain a democratic country."

Ganancia said that a disciplinary process was opened immediately upon learning of the incident, and that the pilot had already apologized for his comments.

There have been 15th consecutive weekends of protests across the country against the judicial overhaul proposed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's government. On March 27, he announced a "pause" to allow for dialogue on the reforms which split the nation.