'We will continue to develop... Israel's enclave, both for the benefit of the residents and for the benefit of the entire State of Israel'

Israel’s government on Thursday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to strengthen civil resilience and boost development in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, near the border with Gaza.

After a meeting in Sderot – located less than a mile from the Gaza Strip and which is usually affected when rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave targets Israel – Israeli officials approved the plan to strengthen and develop the city within the next two years with a budget of over $465 million.

"Gaza's enclave is Israel's enclave, all parts of our nation live here. Religious and secular, traditional, immigrants and veterans, east and west – everyone lives here,” Netanyahu said at the meeting.

The plan includes a significant investment in the following issues:

1. Over $22 million for infrastructure development and upgrading public spaces.

2. Some $52 million for the development of local and regional education.

3. Over $60 million for the development and strengthening of the local economies.

4. Nearly $20 million for emergency preparedness.

5. Over $27 million to strengthen personal and community resilience and security.

“We will continue to develop the settlements of the enclave – Israel's enclave, both for the benefit of the residents and for the benefit of the entire State of Israel,” Netanyahu concluded.