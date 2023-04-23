IDF Chief of Staff calls to avoid ‘noise of debate’ on Memorial Day

'The decree of remembrance requires us to unite around it and focus on what connects us'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Sunday called on Israelis to show respect for fallen soldiers at the upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies.

He specifically asked not to turn military cemeteries into a "scene of debate.”

Amid high tensions around the judicial reform, Halevi wrote in a special op-ed with the Israeli Ynet, that "Memorial Day establishes a deep connection between the individual and the nation. This year, precisely because of the tensions, we must focus on the personal memorial and wrap ourselves in its human power.”

"The decree of remembrance requires us to unite around it and focus on what connects us. We all need to respect the cemeteries and not make them a scene of debate," he added.

Halevi stressed that "restraint and silence have a deafening power, and communion with our fallen loved ones cannot exist in the noise of debate."

Israel's Memorial Day will begin Monday evening, when a one-minute siren will sound throughout the country. On Tuesday morning, a second two-minute siren will sound at national memorial ceremonies at Israel's 52 military cemeteries.

Eli Ben-Shem, the chairman of the Yad Labanim organization, which is responsible for preserving the memories of fallen soldiers, said last week that thousands of relatives of fallen soldiers had demanded that politicians not attend or speak at ceremonies in military cemeteries to avoid conflict.

This sentiment is shared with 47 percent of Israelis who oppose the participation of politicians in Memorial Day ceremonies that will be held on Monday, according to a survey. Only 32 percent support the participation and 21 percent couldn’t make up their mind about the issue.